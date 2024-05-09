NEET UG: Re-exam demands rise as 13 in Bihar arrested over paper leak allegations

In a recent update, 13 people have been arrested so far in Bihar in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak. This, along with other cases of impersonation and cheating reported from other parts of the country have raised several questions about the fair conduct of the examination.
Yesterday, on May 8, as the Bihar arrests in connection to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) paper leak made headlines, several students flooded social media platform X, demanding a re-exam to be conducted to ensure a level playing field for all candidates.
Following this, several associations have taken to X as well, to urge authorities to look into the allegations.
Vivek Pandey, a medical activist, tweeted, “Patna Police filed an FIR in Shastri Nagar police station regarding the #NEET question paper leak case. They allege that preliminary suspects leaked the question paper, leading to corruption. Why hasn't the NTA taken action yet ?”
Dr Lakshya Mittal, National President of United Doctors Front Association (UDFA) also posted stating, "Meritorious candidates deserve justice."
He requested authorities, "to investigate the alleged #NEET paper leak revealed in the FIR copy of @PatnaPolice24x7"
Dr Rohan Krishnan tweeted saying, "The worst form of injustice is pretended justice", using hashtags like #neet2024 #Neetpg
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET-UG was conducted last week on Sunday, May 5 for over 24 lakh students for admission into MBBS seats across India.