NEET UG: Re-exam demands rise as 13 in Bihar arrested over paper leak allegations

In a recent update, 13 people have been arrested so far in Bihar in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak. This, along with other cases of impersonation and cheating reported from other parts of the country have raised several questions about the fair conduct of the examination.

Yesterday, on May 8, as the Bihar arrests in connection to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) paper leak made headlines, several students flooded social media platform X, demanding a re-exam to be conducted to ensure a level playing field for all candidates.

Following this, several associations have taken to X as well, to urge authorities to look into the allegations.

Vivek Pandey, a medical activist, tweeted, “Patna Police filed an FIR in Shastri Nagar police station regarding the #NEET question paper leak case. They allege that preliminary suspects leaked the question paper, leading to corruption. Why hasn't the NTA taken action yet ?”