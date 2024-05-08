Tulu literary figure and scholar, Palthady Ramakrishna Achar passes away at 79

Palthady Ramakrishna Achar, a revered figure known for his literary contributions and scholarly pursuits, passed away at his home in Puttur, Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday, May 7, reports PTI.

The 79-year-old also served as the President and Registrar of Tulu Sahitya Akademi. He was involved in writing poetry, short stories, dramas, reviews and made his contribution to informing the people about the heritage of 'Tulunad' and protecting it through research in the field of folklore.

His role in the first Tulumnad freedom war, led by Kedambadi Ramegowda and fought against the British in the 1830s, was equally noteworthy.

When he was the President of the Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy, he encouraged research into the folklore of 'Tulunad' and the study of Tulu in schools, states PTI.

Achar revitalised the advancement of the Tulu language while serving as a member and leader of the Kannada Sangh, Tulu Sangh, Yakshagana Sangh, and Community Sangh.

His PhD study thesis 'Nalike Dances' introduced the dance forms of 'Tulunad' to the outside world, states PTI.

His poetic collections, reflecting the essence of 'Tulunad,' included titles like Kiran, Melukadidga, and Ajake, among others. Additionally, he also wrote the lyrics for voice scrolls like Tulva Siri, Tulva Mallige, Arthida Poo, Sri Kshetra Darshan and Pranama.

He leaves behind his wife, two daughters, and a son, while his legacy continues through his contributions to literature and cultural preservation in 'Tulunad.'