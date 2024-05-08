TN's career guidance programme for Class XII pass students begins

The Tamil Nadu government's College Dream programme aimed at providing career guidance to students, who have passed the Class XII Board examination, commenced today, Wednesday, May 8, in various districts across the state, an official said, stated a report by IANS.

Counselling began in Chennai, Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Nagapattinam, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Salem districts today, May 8.

The College Dream programme was launched by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in 2022 under the Nan Mudhalavan scheme.

The counselling will be held in Chengalpattu, Tiruppur, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Theni, Kanniyakumari and Krishnagiri districts on May 10 while it will be held in Erode, Thanjavur, Villupuram, Virudhunagar, Tuticorin and Tiruppatur on May 11.

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department officials said that counselling will be held in Vellore, Tenkasi, Karur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Kallakurichi, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet and Tenkasi districts on May 13.

The School Education officials told IANS that the counsellors would be assigned to schools, and would guide students in pursuing higher education.

Mutharasan Nagarajan, the parent of a Class XII pass student from Tirunelveli, told IANS, "This is a good initiative by the state government. Me and my wife are not very educated and we don't know how to guide our daughter who has just passed her Class XII Tamil Nadu Board examinations. My daughter even though had scored good marks is confused about which subject she should pursue for higher education and this counselling will help her choose the subject of her choice."

He also said that thousands of village locals had benefitted from the College Dream programme of the Tamil Nadu government.