Mobile phone found in women's toilet of medical college in Mangaluru; minor held

A 17-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly planting a mobile phone, equipped with a camera, inside the ladies' restroom of Kastruba Medical College in Mangaluru, police said, stated a report by PTI.

The matter came to light today, May 8, when the cell phone began ringing and was recovered by the security personnel, they said.

The college authorities handed over the phone to the police following which the minor was apprehended based on the details available on the phone.

A case has been booked in the North Police Station of the city under the appropriate section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused is said to have come to the college disguised as a patient.

Later, he was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board as per due procedure.

It may be recalled

Another such incident dates back to July 18, 2023, when three female students were accused of placing a mobile phone in the Netra Jyothi medical college toilet and secretly filming videos of other students using the facilities. The incident sparked outrage.

The three accused students and the college management were granted bail by a local court following their arrest, as per a story be Deccan Herald.