FMG: DMC writes to NMC on permitting internships at non-teaching hospitals

The Delhi Medical Council (DMC) has sent a letter dated May 7, to Dr AK Mohanan, the Member of National Medical Commission (NMC), highlighting the need for validation of internship training for Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) in non-teaching hospitals.

The letter highlights the issue of the overwhelming number of interns, especially in Delhi, who are unable to secure an internship in medical colleges due to a lack of available seats.

"Following the recent declaration of the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) results by the National Board of Examinations in February 2024, we have received applications from 230 individuals who are residents of Delhi, holding both Delhi passport and Aadhar Card. However, the available internship seats in various medical colleges/institutions in Delhi stand at a mere 60. Every Delhi domicile FMG can not be allotted internship," states the letter.

Further, the letter also states that the situation poses a significant challenge as the number of applicants exceeds 1,000, and there is an urgent need for intervention to ensure that the interests and aspirations of these individuals are not compromised.

The DMC also proposed a solution in their letter to the NMC to allow FMGs to undergo internship training at non-medical colleges with a bed capacity of 2,300 and at the institutes/hospitals recognised as postgraduate teaching institutes by the National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS). They wrote, "This alternative would not only alleviate the current bottleneck but also ensure that deserving candidates have the opportunity to pursue their internship training without undue delay."

It is worth noting that the FMGs have been persistently trying to reach out to the NMC for the past three months to discuss the issue of allowance for non-teaching hospitals. The All FMGs Association (AFA) expressed their anguish on X (previously known as Twitter) on May 8, stating "DMC(@GirishTyagiDMC) has sent another letter today. Approximately 40 FMGs visited @NMC_IND again yesterday to discuss the allowance of non-teaching hospitals. There seems to be ongoing resistance towards FMGs. It's been three months, and FMGs are still waiting for their internships to begin."