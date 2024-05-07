MTech student from Telangana dies by suicide in Coimbatore college hostel

A 23-year-old female final year MTech student from Telangana died by suicide at her college hostel in Coimbatore on Sunday night, May 5, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The deceased Karishma Rao was the daughter of Krishna Rao who is an Indian Air Force officer. Karishma stayed in the hostel of the college, which is a deemed-to-be university, at Ettimadai.

She was in a state of depression since Saturday night, May 4, said sources. She went to her room at 5.30 pm on Sunday, May 5, and did not open the door for a long time. Her fellow students knocked on the door several times but there was no response from her.

After informing the hostel management, the fellow students and staff broke open the door only to find her struggling for life.

Karishma was immediately rushed to the Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital by ambulance. However, she died on the way to the hospital. The body was sent or autopsy.

The KK Chavadi police registered a case and are investigating.

Suicide helplines

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines:

The Samaritans Mumbai +91 84229 84528, +91 84229 84529, 84229 84530,

Vandrevala Foundation 1860-266-2345, 1800-233-3330 (24X7),

BMC Mental Health 022-24131212,

TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416 (24x7),

Nagpur Suicide Prevention 8888817666, Aasra +91 9820466726 and

I Call psychosocial helpline (TISS) 022-25521111