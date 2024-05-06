Tamil Nadu: Five medical students drown in sea; CM assures assistance

Today, Monday, May 6, five students of a private medical college in Tiruchirappalli drowned in the sea off the coast of Kanniyakumar, police said, reports PTI.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has expressed his condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families. He has also assured necessary assistance to the affected families, subject to the Election Commission's permission, states PTI.

A group of MBBS students doing their house surgeonship at the Tiruchirappalli college visited the Lemur Beach at Rajakkamangalam and a huge wave dragged several of them into the sea.

"Two women and three men drowned," Kanniyakumari police superintendent E Sundaravathanam said.

In response to a query, the police officer stated that locals had advised the students not to go to the beach due to official warnings of unexpected "swell waves". However, the pupils were able to get to the beach by passing through a grove of coconuts.

They arrived in Kanniyakumari district on May 5 to take part in the wedding of a student's brother, the official said, adding the bodies were being sent to the families, states the PTI report.

Three students, who were part of the group, are being treated at a government hospital.

According to a press release from the government, three men, Venkatesh (24), Sarvadarshit (23), and Praveen Sam (23), and two women, Gayathri (25), and Charukavi (23), were pulled into the water and drowned.

Of the five deceased, Venkatesh is a native of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and others hail from various regions of Tamil Nadu, reports PTI.