Student suicide: Engineering student in Shillong takes own life in hostel

According to the report, the incident happened at the Shillong Polytechnic in the Mawlai police station area, they said
Representative image
Representative imageEdexLive

In a college in Shillong, Meghalaya, an Engineering student was found dead in her hostel today, Monday, May 6, officials said, states a report by PTI.

The body of the 24-year-old woman, a student of Civil Engineering, was discovered hanging with a 'gamocha' or towel from the window grill, they added, states the PTI report.

As per the police officials, they suspect that the female student, a resident of Tura in West Garo Hills, died by suicide.

The body was sent to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination and an inquiry is being conducted to determine the cause of the death, they said.

WL Warjri, Principal of Shillong Polytechnic, said, "Personally, I am saddened, and the entire institute is shocked to lose such a precious young life".

He said the girl was enrolled in a Civil Engineering course and was in her fourth term.

Pynjanailang Garod, the warden of the girls' hostel, said, "She was a girl who was always smiling."

Suicide helplines

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines:

The Samaritans Mumbai +91 84229 84528, +91 84229 84529, 84229 84530,

Vandrevala Foundation 1860-266-2345, 1800-233-3330 (24X7),

BMC Mental Health 022-24131212,

TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416 (24x7),

Nagpur Suicide Prevention 8888817666, Aasra +91 9820466726 and

I Call psychosocial helpline (TISS) 022-25521111

