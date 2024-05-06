Student suicide: Engineering student in Shillong takes own life in hostel

In a college in Shillong, Meghalaya, an Engineering student was found dead in her hostel today, Monday, May 6, officials said, states a report by PTI.

According to the report, the incident happened at the Shillong Polytechnic in the Mawlai police station area, they said.

The body of the 24-year-old woman, a student of Civil Engineering, was discovered hanging with a 'gamocha' or towel from the window grill, they added, states the PTI report.

As per the police officials, they suspect that the female student, a resident of Tura in West Garo Hills, died by suicide.

The body was sent to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination and an inquiry is being conducted to determine the cause of the death, they said.

WL Warjri, Principal of Shillong Polytechnic, said, "Personally, I am saddened, and the entire institute is shocked to lose such a precious young life".

He said the girl was enrolled in a Civil Engineering course and was in her fourth term.

Pynjanailang Garod, the warden of the girls' hostel, said, "She was a girl who was always smiling."

Suicide helplines

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines:

The Samaritans Mumbai +91 84229 84528, +91 84229 84529, 84229 84530,

Vandrevala Foundation 1860-266-2345, 1800-233-3330 (24X7),

BMC Mental Health 022-24131212,

TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416 (24x7),

Nagpur Suicide Prevention 8888817666, Aasra +91 9820466726 and

I Call psychosocial helpline (TISS) 022-25521111