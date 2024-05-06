NEET UG in Rajasthan: MBBS student appears as proxy candidate, detained with 5 others

An MBBS student who appeared in place of a National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant in the medical entrance exam on Sunday, May 5, was detained along with five others, including the candidate, in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, police said, stated a report by PTI.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Abhishek Gupta, a government college student, was part of a racket being run by his collegemate Ravi Meena, who had allegedly taken Rs 10 lakh from candidate Rahul Gurjar, they said.

"At an examination centre, Abhishek was found impersonating Rahul Gurjar. On suspicion, the invigilator handed him over to the police. During initial interrogation, he told police that he was accompanied by five others," Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Aklesh Kumar said.

He said that his associates were sitting in a car outside the examination centre, Master Adityendra School under the Mathura Gate police station area.

All the accused are being interrogated and further action will be taken in due course, the ASP said.

Besides Gupta, Meena and Gurjar, those detained were identified as Amit, Dayaram and Suraj Singh, according to police.

Meanwhile, at a centre in Sawai Madhopur, a few candidates appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination complained that those who had opted for English as the choice of medium were given question papers in Hindi and vice versa.

The candidates' parents alleged that they were thrashed by police when they lodged a protest.

Later, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said in a public notice that an incident of "incorrect distribution" of question papers by the centre superintendent had come to light.

"In order to uphold the principles of fairness and equal opportunity for all candidates, the NTA has taken proactive measures.The examination of approximately 120 affected candidates at the centre is being conducted today, ensuring that their academic aspirations are not hindered by this incident," said Sadhna Parashar, Senior Director, NTA.