Kerala: NIT student jumps from building on campus; dies

A student of National Institute of Technology (NIT) allegedly ended his life by jumping from a building inside the campus in this north Kerala district today, Monday, May 6, stated a report by PTI.

Kunnamangalam police said the deceased was identified as Yogeswar Nath, who was from outside Kerala.

"Prima facie, it is a case of suicide. He was found dead after jumping from the building. It is suspected that he took the extreme step at around 5.30 am," a police official said.

Further details can be disclosed only after a detailed investigation, the official added.

More deaths

A second year Pre-University student allegedly died by suicide at her hostel room in a private college in Moodbidri, police said on Sunday, May 5, stated a report by PTI.

She was identified as CM Divya (18) from Mysuru, they said.

Suicide helplines

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines:

The Samaritans Mumbai +91 84229 84528, +91 84229 84529, 84229 84530,

Vandrevala Foundation 1860-266-2345, 1800-233-3330 (24X7),

BMC Mental Health 022-24131212,

TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416 (24x7),

Nagpur Suicide Prevention 8888817666, Aasra +91 9820466726 and

I Call psychosocial helpline (TISS) 022-25521111