Karnataka student dies by suicide in hostel fearing low scores in NEET UG

A second year Pre-University student allegedly died by suicide at her hostel room in a private college in Moodbidri, police said on Sunday, May 5, stated a report by PTI.

She was identified as CM Divya (18) from Mysuru, they said.

According to the complaint lodged with Moodbidri police station by the girl's parents, she was struggling with health issues and was afraid that she would not score in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) examinations.

She was supposed to take the examination on Sunday, May 5.

On late Saturday night, May 4, the hostel authorities found the student hanging from the ceiling fan in her room, police said.

Also on May 4, the Gurugram police informed that a 20-year-old nursing student allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room in the Sector 31 area, stated a report by PTI.

Suicide helplines

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines:

The Samaritans Mumbai +91 84229 84528, +91 84229 84529, 84229 84530,

Vandrevala Foundation 1860-266-2345, 1800-233-3330 (24X7),

BMC Mental Health 022-24131212,

TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416 (24x7),

Nagpur Suicide Prevention 8888817666, Aasra +91 9820466726 and

I Call psychosocial helpline (TISS) 022-25521111