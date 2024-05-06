Jamia student jumps from flyover in Delhi; dies

A nursing student from Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday, May 5, allegedly jumped from Ranjit Singh flyover near Lalit Hotel in New Delhi, police said, as stated in a report by PTI.

Mohammad Chand (25), a fifth semester Bachelor of Science (BSc) Nursing student, was found lying on a road under the flyover by patrolling staff, a senior police officer said.

During inquiry, it was revealed that Chand first threw his bag from the flyover and then jumped, the officer said.

"He was taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital in a PCR van and undergoing treatment," the officer said, adding that there were two eyewitnesses of the incident.

Chand, a native of Bihar, lives in Patel Nagar area.

He gave an exam on Saturday, May 4, and was supposed to appear for another one on Monday, today, May 6, police said.

The reason behind Chand's this step is yet to be ascertained, they said.

Suicide helplines

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines:

The Samaritans Mumbai +91 84229 84528, +91 84229 84529, 84229 84530,

Vandrevala Foundation 1860-266-2345, 1800-233-3330 (24X7),

BMC Mental Health 022-24131212,

TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416 (24x7),

Nagpur Suicide Prevention 8888817666, Aasra +91 9820466726 and

I Call psychosocial helpline (TISS) 022-25521111