Hooghly bomb explosion: Two children injured, one teen dead

On Monday, May 6, two children were critically injured and a teenager died in a tragic incident in Tinna Netaji Colony in the Pandua area of the Hooghly district in West Bengal, according to a report by ANI. According to the report, the injuries were due to a mysterious blast.

As per ANI, it was a spot blast and happened when these two children were playing with others. The officials informed that the victims have been admitted to the hospital and their treatment is underway.

The police have initiated an investigation, reports ANI, and further details are awaited.

Reportedly, a teenager was also killed in the explosion. According to police officials, the boy died at the hospital and the other two who were injured were transferred to a better hospital for refined treatment.

The incident has also taken a political turn with the leaders from the opposition BJP claiming that the ruling TMC has a role to play in the incident, while TMC leaders state that these are pre-election tactics by BJP to spread fear among people.

On May 2, the West Bengal Police successfully dealt with 22 crude bombs in the Sitalkuchi region of Cooch Behar, states the ANI report.

In a separate incident last month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) discovered a significant quantity of arms and ammunition, including foreign-made pistols and revolvers, during their search operations in Sandeshkhali, reports ANI.