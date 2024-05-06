"Baseless," says NTA on NEET-UG question paper leak

Today, Monday, May 6, the National Testing Agency (NTA) clarified that the reports claiming question paper leak in the medical entrance exam National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) are "completely baseless and without any ground", reports PTI.

According to the PTI report, NTA stressed that every question paper has been "accounted for" and purported images of the question paper circulating on social media have no relation with the actual paper.

"It has been ascertained from NTA's security protocols and Standard Operating Procedures that the social media posts pointing towards any paper leak are completely baseless and without any ground," said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director, NTA.

Parashar said that no external person or agency can access the centres once the examination starts, states PTI.

She said that after the entrances of the examination centres are closed, no one from outside is allowed admission inside the halls, which are under CCTV surveillance.

"All other photographs of question papers circulating in social media have no relation to the actual examination question paper which has been administered," she added.

The entrance exam was conducted on Sunday at 4,750 centres in 571 cities including 14 cities abroad.

On Sunday, May 5, NTA claimed that the distribution of the incorrect question paper in a centre in Rajasthan led some candidates to walk out with the question papers, states PTI.

The agency had denied any leak of the question paper.

"The integrity of the examination process was not compromised. The exam was later reconducted for the 120 affected candidates at the centre," Parashar had said on May 5, reports PTI.