Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, 6 Ahmedabad schools receive bomb blast threats over email

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 7, six schools here have received emails threatening bomb blasts, police said today, Monday, May 6.

The police along with the bomb disposal squad and crime branch teams were checking the schools, they said.

"Some schools in Ahmedabad have received emails threatening bomb blasts. So far, six schools have received such emails and have informed us about it. This seems to be on the lines of bomb threats received by schools in Delhi some days back," Deputy Commissioner Of Police (DCP) cyber crime branch Lavina Sinha told PTI.

"As per our primary investigation, the email's domain is out of India," she said.

The local police, bomb disposal squad and crime branch personnel were checking the schools, the official said.

Polling in 25 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held on Tuesday, May 7.

It may be recalled that Delhi schools expressed deep concern after at least 100 schools in the capital received bomb threats on Wednesday, May 1, reports IANS.

Additionally, the Delhi government issued an advisory for schools, asking them to ensure that the e-mails received at their official e-mail addresses are checked timely.