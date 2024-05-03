When will CBSE results be out? Check date, steps to download scorecard here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) notified that the results for the Board exam are likely to be announced after May 20, 2024. This was stated in a report by NDTV Education.

The Board exams for the two classes were conducted between February and April. The Class X Board exams were conducted from February 15 to March 13, while the Class XII exams were held from February 15 to April 2.

Candidates who have appeared for the Class X or XII Board examination may visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Important credentials such as roll number, school number and admit card ID are required to check the CBSE Board exam results online.

Steps to download the scorecard

1)Visit the official website cbse.gov.in

2) After landing on the homepage, go to the Class XII result page

3) Enter credentials to log in

4) Download the result and take a printout for further purposes

Nearly 39 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Board exams this year. The examination was conducted in a single shift, from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days.

Students need to attain a minimum of 33 per cent marks in all subjects, including both internal assessments and Board exams.