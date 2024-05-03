Teen held for emailing bomb threat to Delhi Police HQ

A teenage boy was caught for allegedly sending an email to the Delhi Police headquarters saying that a bomb was planted in the outer Delhi's Nangloi area, police said today, Friday, May 3, as stated in a report by PTI.

After a thorough checking in the area, the sender, who turned out to be a teenage boy, was caught.

He was counselled by the police before being handed over to his parents.

The Delhi Police Headquarters (PHQ) on Jai Singh Road in central Delhi is about 18 kilometres away from Nangloi.

The PHQ in a statement said, "The sender is an immature child and therefore, in his interest and in compliance of the mandate of JJ Act, details of his identity cannot be shared."

"The email was sent as an act of mischief. The juvenile, after proper counseling, has been handed over to his parents," it added.

Other hoax bomb threats

In may be recalled that around 200 schools in Delhi-NCR received an identical threat email Wednesday, May 1, claiming that explosives had been planted in their premises, triggering massive evacuations and searches as panic-stricken parents rushed to pick up their children.

Nothing was found during searches by authorities which later declared it a mass hoax.