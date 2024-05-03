Rohith Vemula closure report: UoH student groups call for protest rally

At the University of Hyderabad (UoH), also known as Hyderabad Central University (HCU), several student organisations have called for a protest gathering today, May 3, at 6.30 pm. The rally will be happening from Velivada (North Shopcom) to the Main Gate.

The rally is being called for "Condemning Telangana police's Closure Report on case filed following the Institutional Murder of Rohith Vemula!", states the poster.

"8 years of Denied Justice! Never Forget! Never Forgive!", the poster declares.

The student organisations listed in the poster are:

- All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA)

- All India Students' Association (AISA)

- Ambedkar Students' Association (ASA)

- Bahujan Students' Front (BSF)

- Dalit Students' Union (DSU)

- Fraternity

- Muslim Students Federation (MSF)

- National Students' Union of India (NSUI)

- Students' Federation of India (SFI)

- Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO)

- Tribal Students Forum (TSF)

This is a consequence of a closure report in the case of the death of Rohith Vemula, the PhD scholar from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) who died by suicide in January 2016, filed by the Telangana police.

The closure report absolves Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, who was then the Minister for Human Resources Development (HRD); Secunderabad Member of Parliament (MP) Bandaru Dattatreya; Member of Legislative Council (MLC) N Ramachander Rao; the then Vice-Chancellor of UoH Appa Rao and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leaders.

The closure report, as per The News Minute story, will be submitted to the Telangana High Court today, Friday, May 3. It states that Rohith did not belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.