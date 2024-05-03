Minor student dies during physical activity in Jharkhand school

Today, Friday, May 3, Jharkhand's Ramgarh district official informed that an 11-year-old student of a residential school died, allegedly while participating in a physical activity happening on the school grounds. This was stated in a report by PTI.

Ramgarh Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), Ashish Gangwar, told PTI, that a probe order has been issued to look into the death of the Class V student, identified as Aryan Kumar.

"The probe panel will be headed by District Superintendent of Education (DSE), Ramgarh, Sanjit Kumar," he said.

The incident happened at Radha Govind Residential School in Jara Basti. This happened when the student arrived at the school grounds to take part in a routine physical activity.

BN Sah, Chairman of the institution, mentioned that the student was from Basantpur. "The student, who hailed from Basantpur under the Mandu block of the district, suddenly fell on the ground during the activity. He was taken to Sadar hospital where doctors declared him dead."

Owing to severe heatwave conditions in parts of Jharkhand, the state government has suspended classes from kindergarten to Class VIII across the state till further notice.

The Divisional Scene Examiner (DSE) said that the residential schools have been exempted from the government order for the suspension of classes.

"We have taken the issue of death seriously and necessary action will be taken after the probe," he said.