IIT Bombay: Condolence meeting held for former gardener who died by suicide over gratuity row

A condolence meeting for Raman Garase was called for at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay by concerned students, faculty members and staff today, Friday, May 3.

"Faculties, students and staff come together to remember Raman", posted the students collective Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC IIT Bombay) on X at 6.18 pm today. They also shared pictures of the meeting held in an open area of the campus.

Raman Garase, one of the manual labourers employed by IIT Bombay, died by suicide on Wednesday, May 1.

"The trees, plants, flowers and grass which sahebs of @iitbombay take for granted were seeded, watered and nurtured as children by Raman. His blood and sweat is permanently inscribed in trees he cared for. IITB’s ecology, air and water will always bear testimony of his presence", stated another tweet by APPSC IIT Bombay posted at 12.29 pm today, May 3.

Garase, who worked as a gardener for 39 years at the institution, took his life after a long weary battle against the institute. Tragically, this happened on Internal Labour Day, a day that honours the history and struggles of different labour movements across the globe.

According to the post, Raman and two other workers at the institution had retired on December 31, 2019, and were struggling to acquire the post-retirement gratuity benefits from the IIT administration. Despite several follow-ups and pleas to the administration, they were not paid their dues.