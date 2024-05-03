First case of wild animals treating wounds with plants was documented in this study

At the Suaq Balimbing research site in Indonesia, researchers observed that a male Sumatran orangutan repeatedly chewed and applied sap from a climber plant to a wound on his cheek. This was stated in a report from PTI.

Thus, evidence of the first case of a wild animal treating their wound with medicinal plants was reported in a new study. The research site is a protected rainforest area home to approximately 150 critically endangered Sumatran orangutans.

"During daily observations of the orangutans, we noticed that a male named Rakus had sustained a facial wound, most likely during a fight with a neighbouring male," said Isabelle Laumer from the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior (MPI-AB), Germany.

Three days after the injury, Rakus selectively ripped off leaves of a liana with the common name Akar Kuning (Fibraurea tinctoria), chewed on them, and then repeatedly applied the resulting juice precisely onto the facial wound for several minutes, the researchers described.

As a last step, he fully covered the wound with the chewed leaves, they said.

Laumer explained that the plant and related liana species, found in tropical forests of Southeast Asia, are known for their pain-relieving, anti-inflammatory, and other properties important to wound healing.

The plants are used in traditional medicine to treat various diseases, such as malaria, dysentery and diabetes, said Laumer, first author of the study published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The team included researchers from Universitas Nasional, Indonesia. They observed no signs of wound infection in the days following the injury.

"Interestingly, Rakus also rested more than usual when being wounded. Sleep positively affects wound healing as growth hormone release, protein synthesis and cell division are increased during sleep," Laumer said.

She explained the "intentional" nature of Rakus's behaviour, as he "selectively treated his facial wound", and no other body part.

Thus, medical wound treatment may have arisen in a common ancestor shared by humans and orangutans, said researchers.