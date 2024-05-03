Education Directorate doing its best to deal with bomb threats to schools, Delhi HC was told

The Delhi High Court (HC) has been told that the Directorate of Education (DoE) has a "zero-tolerance policy" in matters of safety in schools. Its officials are doing their best to ensure the effective implementation of the guidelines for dealing with disasters, including bomb threats. This was stated in a report by PTI.

In a status report dated April 29, the DoE said it has issued several directions to the institutions to "step up" their safety and security measures, including a circular dated April 16 on precautionary measures and the role of the school authorities in cases of bomb threats.

"The officers of the Directorate of Education are doing their best to ensure the effective implementation of guidelines and circulars to deal with any kind of disaster, including such kind of bomb threats," the status report said.

It further added, "However, a bomb threat is an issue of law and order and specifically, pertains to the police authority and internal security agencies. The department has issued a specific circular dated 16.04.2024 on the issue of dealing with bomb threats to schools and issued guidelines on precautionary measures and roles of the school authorities."

In the status report filed through the Delhi government's counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi, the DoE informed that it called an emergent meeting last month to discuss the safety plan for students and staff of schools.

"The DoE has taken into consideration every aspect of potential harm that may create any safety issue. After thorough discussions with stakeholders and experts, the DoE has issued guidelines through various circulars catering to all the possible safety issues," the report informed.

The report further mentioned, "The department is practising a zero-tolerance policy towards the safety issues and has directed all the schools under its jurisdiction to step up the safety and security measures and has issued various circulars dated 20.08.2018, 29.08.2022, 03.11.2023, 16.02.2024, 04.03.2024 with detailed directions to all the stakeholders on the issues of safety and security and standard."

The status report filed on the matter stated that "Bomb Disposal Squads" and "Bomb Disposal Teams" deal with such threats and incidents in terms of a standard operating procedure in place.