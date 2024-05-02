OP Jindal Global University releases handbook on rights of transgender & gender-diverse persons

The handbook on the rights of transgender and gender-diverse persons in India was unveiled recently by Justice AK Sikri, a former judge in the Supreme Court and Professor C Raj Kumar, founding Vice-Chancellor(VC), of OP Jindal Global University, in the presence of stakeholders and activists from the trans justice movement.

The handbook has been prepared by the Law and Marginalisation Clinic, Centre for Justice, Law and Society (CJLS) at Jindal Global Law School under the supervision of Professor Dipika Jain and Natasha Aggarwal as part of the clinical course titled Trans Justice and the Law Clinic in collaboration with Transmen Collective, Egale, and Feminist Future.

In the special address, Justice AK Sikri (former judge of the Supreme Court) emphasised the importance of the handbook and delved into his experiences in writing and delivering the judgment of the Supreme Court in the National Legal Services Authority vs Union of India case in 2014.

Justice Sikri also explained the importance of identities, not only from jurisprudential perspectives but also to ensure respect and dignity within society.

Specifically, the handbook simplifies the process for obtaining identification documents that reflect a person's gender identity. It also explains the rights of transgender and gender-diverse persons in the realms of education, employment and healthcare.

The launch event also featured a panel discussion with Madhavi Goradia Divan (Senior Advocate, Supreme Court); Akkai Padmashali (Social Activist and Founder of Ondede); Nu Misra (Founder, Revival Disability India) and Ritwik Dutta (Journalist, BBC).