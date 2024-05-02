DU students to take part in 2.4 km 'Run for Viksit Bharat'

About 5,000 students of Delhi University (DU) will participate in a 2.4-kilometre 'Run for Viksit Bharat' on May 8, Wednesday. This is a part of the campaign to transform India into a developed country by 2047, the varsity said in a statement, today, May 2. This was stated in a report by PTI.

The statement further mentioned that DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh will be the chief guest for the event. Students from various DU colleges will participate in this marathon organised under the collective aegis of DU and the Vikas Bharat Ambassador Club.

A meeting to outline the preparations for the event was held under the chairmanship of DU Registrar Vikas Gupta.

The meeting was attended by nodal officers and sports teachers from various colleges, including National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS) officers, who discussed the modalities of the event.

Gupta said the run will be flagged off from gate number one of the university at 7 am on May 8 and will conclude at the sports complex of the university at gate number four.

"About 5,000 students from different colleges will participate in the 2.4-kilometre run", he said.

Furthermore, "The objective behind organising the Run for Viksit Bharat is to bring awareness in the society to make Bharat a developed nation by 2047."