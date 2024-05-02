Delhi gov't yet to file report on “detailed action plan” to deal with bomb threats in schools

Nearly two weeks have gone by since the Delhi High Court (HC) had sought a report from the Delhi Government on a petition filed by a parent seeking direction for a “detailed action plan” to deal with bomb threats in schools in the national capital.

The court had directed the government to file the status report by April 29, 2024, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

In the wake of another bomb threat that brought the city to its knees on Wednesday, May 1, afternoon, with over 130 schools taken for a ride, it may be noted that the Delhi government is yet to submit its action plan before the high court. The matter is listed for hearing on May 3.

The petitioner had also sought that, in case there is a real threat, there should be a “proper response plan which can be uniformly implemented” across city schools. The plea referred to the incident at the Delhi Public School (DPS) Mathura Road on April 26, 2023.

“Some miscreant had sent an email in relation to the presence of bomb in DPS Mathura Road school premises...leading to chaos, and mental and emotional trauma for all,” the plea said,

In the April 1 order, a single judge bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad had observed, “Though a reply has been filed on behalf of Delhi Police, no reply has been filed on behalf of GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi). Government reply is necessary for laying down a proper and detailed action plan to deal with bomb threats and other disasters to ensure the safety of school children."

In their report filed last year, the police had informed the court that they have drafted a circular highlighting the procedure to be followed after a bomb threat call is declared hoax. The police report said an action plan has been prepared highlighting steps to be taken by different stakeholders.