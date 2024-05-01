Untitled May 01, 2024 07:47 am

The tradition of excellence at Narayana continues in the Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) 2024 exams, reaffirming the institution's premier position in the academic realm.

As many as 12.5% of Narayana students who appeared for TS SSC 2024 exam have achieved the Grade Point Average (GPA) of 10/10 and as many as 32,135 A grades were secured by Narayanites, stated a press release from the institute.

Of the Narayana students who appeared for the exam, 1,707 students have achieved a GPA of 9.8 or higher, while 3,112 students have secured a GPA of 9.5 or higher, and 4,674 students have earned a GPA of 9.0 or higher. The average GPA attained by Narayana students stands at an impressive 9.1.

Dr P Sindhura and P Sharani, Directors of Narayana Educational Institutions, extended their heartfelt congratulations to all outstanding achievers in the TS SSC 2024 exam.

“This remarkable success reflects the dedication and hard work of our students, bolstered by innovative programmes such as CO-SPARK, Olympiad, and e-Techno, implemented across Narayana Schools. The exceptional performance of Narayanites reaffirms the outstanding quality of education provided at Narayana, preparing students for success in competitive exams like Indian Institute of Technology – Joint Entrance Examination (IIT-JEE), National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), and Olympiads,) they said.

For over four decades, Narayana Schools have maintained a tradition of excellence, consistently setting higher standards in education every year. Narayana Schools are committed to guiding students towards realising their full potential, empowering them to achieve their dreams because, at Narayana, they say that, “Your dreams are our dreams.”