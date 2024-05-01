UN's human rights official concerned over "heavy-handed" dispersal of pro-Palestine protests on US campuses

The UN's top human rights official has voiced concern over "heavy-handed steps" taken to disperse and dismantle pro-Palestinian protests across university campuses in the United States (US), just hours before the New York Police Department arrested and cleared protesters at the prestigious Columbia University, stated a report by PTI.

Hundreds of police officers swept into Columbia University on Tuesday, April 30, night to end the pro-Palestinian occupation of an administration building and sweep away a protest encampment, acting after the school's president said there was no other way to ensure safety and restore order on campus.

The police cleared 30 to 40 people from inside Columbia University's Hamilton Hall late on April 30 after pro-Palestinian protesters occupied the administration building in New York earlier in the day.

"Freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly are fundamental to society...particularly when there is sharp disagreement on major issues, as there are about the conflict in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said on April 30.

Turk said he was troubled by the "series of heavy-handed steps" taken to disperse and dismantle protests across university campuses in the US.

Noting that in recent weeks, thousands of US university students have been protesting against the war in Gaza, the UN agency said that at several locations, protests have been dispersed or dismantled by security forces.

"Hundreds of students have been arrested. Many have subsequently been released, while others still face charges or academic sanctions," the UN agency said.

"Actions taken by university authorities and law enforcement officials to restrict such expression need to be carefully scrutinised, to ensure such measures go no further than what is demonstrably necessary to protect the rights and freedoms of others, or for another legitimate aim such as maintenance of public health or order," Turk said.

"I am concerned that some of the law enforcement actions across a series of universities appear disproportionate in their impacts," he added.

US universities have been gripped by protests as students demand a boycott of companies and individuals with ties to Israel during the disastrous war in Gaza.

Columbia's protests, which began earlier in April, kicked off demonstrations that now span from California to Massachusetts.