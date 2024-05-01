UCLA: Pro-Palestinian & Pro-Israeli protesters clash; police arrive in riot gear

Today, Wednesday, May 1, there was a clash between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protesters at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) campus, states an AP report.

The police arrived on the scene in riot gear to control the situation. The clash took place outside a tent encampment where pro-Palestinian protesters had set up barricades and plywood for protection. Meanwhile, counter-protesters attempted to pull them down, leading to the confrontation.

The protesters shoved and kicked one another, sometimes beating people with sticks or throwing chairs.

Donald Trump comments

On the other hand on Tuesday, April 30, former US President Donald Trump compared Columbia student protesters to rioters who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, states another AP report.

The report also marks it as the second time in a week that the former president has tried to downplay right-wing violence by comparing it with ongoing student protests on campuses across the country.

In a recent statement, Trump questioned whether student demonstrators who seized and barricaded a campus building early Tuesday, a few of them vandalising it in the process, would be treated the same way as his supporters who attacked the Capitol on January 6 to stop certification of the presidential results. He made this statement while speaking in the hallway outside a Manhattan courtroom where his criminal hush money trial is currently underway.

“I think I can give you the answer right now,” he said, adding, “And that's why people have lost faith in our court system."