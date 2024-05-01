Serious issue for gov't: Rajasthan Deputy CM on student suicides in Kota

Premchand Bairwa, Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister of Rajasthan, has expressed concern about the increasing number of suicides among students in Kota, reports ANI. He has stated that this is a serious issue for the government and has promised to investigate the matter thoroughly to find a solution to curb these incidents.

"We had earlier also formed a committee to investigate. There are many reasons for suicide, and we will work to get to the bottom of them so that such incidents can be curbed," said Rajasthan's Deputy CM.

Bairwa's statement came after another suicide case was reported from Kota where a National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant died by hanging on Sunday, April 27.

The deceased student, identified as Bharat, was a resident of Rajasthan's Dholpur. He was in Kota, preparing for NEET when the incident occurred, the police informed ANI.

Reportedly, a suicide note was also received near the deceased's body. As per the police, the two-line suicide note read, sorry father, this time also I will not be selected. The police have stated that the suicide note suggests that the student was under immense pressure due to his studies.

It is pertinent to note that this was the tenth suicide case reported from Kota, where the student took the extreme step due to study-related stress, states ANI.