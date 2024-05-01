School bomb hoax: After Delhi, Lucknow school receives email with bomb threat

Today, Wednesday, May 1, in the afternoon, Amity School located in the Vrindavan area of Lucknow received an email containing a bomb threat, reports IANS. This incident comes after several schools in Delhi have also received similar threats recently.

According to IANS, the police were informed immediately and the school evacuated and extensive searches were conducted on the school premises after the children were sent home.

According to ACP Pankaj Singh, a thorough inspection was conducted in the school and no suspicious object was discovered. He further mentioned that the cyber team is currently investigating the email while the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Special Task Force (STF) are also investigating the issue, reports IANS.

Several schools located in Delhi/NCR, including Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka, Sanskriti School, Indian School, St Thomas School, and Amity School in Pushp Vihar, have received bomb threats via email. As a result, a few parents were informed that the schools would remain closed today, May 1, while others chose to send their children home. However, after a thorough search, nothing suspicious has been found so far.

Additionally, the Delhi government issued an advisory for schools, asking them to ensure that the emails received on their official email addresses are checked in a timely manner.