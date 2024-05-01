OU: BRS leader Manne Krishank arrested for allegedly spreading fake news on hostel

Today, Wednesday, May 1, the Hyderabad police arrested Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Manne Krishank for allegedly posting a fake letter of the Osmania University (OU) chief warden, reports IANS. The letter in question was related to the closure of the OU hostels, and Krishank claimed that the letter posted by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on the same issue was fake.

According to IANS, Krishank, who is the social media convenor of BRS, was stopped by police near the Panthangi checkpost when he was returning to Hyderabad from Kothagudem.

He posted on social media platform X that Crime Inspector Choutuppal was sitting in his car and taking him to Choutuppal Police Station. "Don't know why," he wrote.

Krishank and an OU student, Nagender, were arrested for allegedly spreading false news regarding the closure of hostels at OU. The Chief Warden of OU filed a complaint at the OU police station, accusing Krishank of forging his signature on two letters. One of the letters claimed that the letter posted by the chief minister was fake, while the other one stated that it was genuine.

The BRS leader was booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 466 forgery of record of court or of public register, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 469 (forgery for the purpose of harming reputation) 505 (1) C (statements conducing to public mischief), states the IANS report.

Krishank has claimed that he has been booked in six illegal cases after the formation of the Congress government four months ago.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had also slammed BRS President and former CM of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao for spreading false information about the closure of Osmania University hostels. The chief minister clarified that the hostel closure notice was issued as per the university almanac and there is no truth to the rumours being spread by KCR.

The CM shared a similar notice issued by the OU authorities last year when the BRS was in power, states IANS. As per the notice, the hostels are closed due to summer vacation and also because of a shortage of power and water.

He accused KCR of running propaganda that OU hostels were shut down only after Congress came to power.

The controversy erupted after students reported that there were water and electricity shortages. In response, the Chief Warden issued a notice stating that the hostels would be closed for the summer vacation, citing power and water shortages as reasons for the closure, reports IANS.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, there seems to be no issue of water scarcity or power disruption on the campus. He further clarified that the Chief Warden's statement was pertaining to the summer vacation and not the current situation.