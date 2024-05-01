NIT Durgapur suicide: Students accuse director of apathy, cost-cutting

The letter was addressed to the Ministry of Education, Government of India, bore an official stamp from the director’s office, and mentioned the chief warden and the dean of student welfare as witnesses. However, a spokesperson of NIT Durgapur confirmed to Free Press Journal that there has been no official confirmation of the director’s resignation so far.

Emergency medical services shrunk by administration

When EdexLive reached out to a few students, they alleged that there had been a systematic shrinking of emergency medical services.

According to them, before the appointment of the current director, the institute had three ambulances, and contractual doctors who used to conduct regular visits to the campus. However, these visits reduced drastically after the current director’s arrival, and the number of ambulances on campus also came down to just one.

Various news reports say that friends of Arpan found him hanging in his room and tried to bring him to immediate medical attention by transporting him to a hospital nearby, but the campus ambulance did not respond on time. The students were also asked for an identity confirmation and prescription details for Arpan.

Due to this, they say, they could not have Arpan admitted to a hospital quickly enough. They add that Arpan could have been possibly saved if the emergency medical services were more efficient.

Director only motivated by cost-cutting

Students also allege that such lapses and inefficiencies are not apparent in the emergency medical services alone – but rather across administrative departments and functions.

“The current director has only one bottom line — to reduce costs. As a result, he has resorted to cutting corners wherever he could,” a student says. He adds that this could be reflected in a lot of places, such as the cancellation of fests and campus events, delays in research grants and allowances for research scholars, and a fall in the living standards on campus.

“There were several occasions when we didn’t get water supply for hours together,” the student alleges.

Another student added that the administration even stopped paying for computer software in the laboratories. “When we tried to bring this to the notice of the director, we were asked to use pirated software,” he added.

The director also reduced the salaries of the casual workers, who comprised the cleaning and housekeeping staff, while increasing their workload, alleged the students. As a result, the workers launched a strike, which led to the campus not being cleaned for three days. “We don’t know what the director wanted to achieve by reducing the salaries of cleaners and housekeeping staff, who are themselves underprivileged,” the students say.

In his drive to cut costs, the director has turned a blind eye to the rest of the campus affairs. Concerning Arpan’s suicide, the students say that he was dismissive of the whole affair, and did not seem to grasp the seriousness of his demise.

In a video that is being circulated on social media, the director, who was surrounded by protesting students, can be heard saying, “Yeh sab college mein hote hi rehte hain” (all these keep happening in college) when talking about suicide.

Further, the students alleged that the director has dissolved the Student Council of NIT Durgapur — leaving no one to represent the students.

“All these issues have resulted in a lot of pent-up anger among both students and staff towards the director. Arpan’s death was only the last straw for us to start protesting,” the students say.

According to news reports, Arpan’s death is currently under police investigation, and his body was examined post-mortem yesterday, April 30.