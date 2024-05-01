In two separate incidents, drowning leads to death of two children in UP, a teen in TN

Two children drowned in a pond in Aaspur Devsara village in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh and their bodies were found recently, the police said, today, Wednesday, May 1, reports PTI.

According to the report, Station House Officer (SHO) Santosh Singh said that the incident occurred on Tuesday evening, April 30, when Ansh and Shivang, both eight-years-olds, had gone to take a bath in a pond in Dalpatshah and did not return home.

Following this, the families of the missing individuals started a search and eventually discovered their bodies near the pond. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and an ongoing investigation is being conducted, he added, states PTI.

Tamil Nadu

In a similar case, in Erode, Tamil Nadu, two people drowned in the Bhavani river and died and one of them was a 13-year-old teenager, reports PTI.

On Tuesday, April 30, a group of over fifty individuals visited the Bhavani River located at Karuvalvadipudur area in Athani village near Anthiyur to collect water for a temple festival.

After fetching water from the river, they discovered that two individuals named Srinivasan, forty-five-year-old and Harishraj, thirteen-year-old were missing, according to the police, reports PTI.

The bodies of both persons were later found floating in the river some distance away and were sent to Anthiyur government hospital. The doctors declared that both of them had died due to drowning.

Appakudal police registered a case of drowning and are investigating the case.