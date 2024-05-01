DRDO successfully flight tests SMART missile system

Today, Wednesday, May 1, the Supersonic Missile-Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) system was successfully flight tested by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, which is located off the coast of Odisha, reports ANI.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Defence, the Indian Navy is set to receive a boost in its anti-submarine warfare capabilities with the introduction of the SMART system. This next-generation missile-based lightweight torpedo delivery system is designed to extend the range of lightweight torpedoes.

The missile system utilises canisters and comprises multiple advanced sub-systems such as a two-stage solid propulsion system, an electromechanical actuator system, and a precision inertial navigation system. Additionally, the system is equipped with an advanced lightweight torpedo as its payload, which is released using a parachute-based system, states ANI.

The missile was launched from the ground mobile launcher. Several state-of-the-art mechanisms such as symmetric separation, ejection and velocity control have been validated in this test.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented the DRDO and the industry partners on the successful flight test of SMART. "The development of the system will further enhance the strength of our Navy," he said, according to ANI.

The SMART system's successful flight test is a significant milestone for India's defence capabilities, specifically in terms of maritime security. The system's increased range and precision have the potential to enhance the Navy's ability to effectively counter threats, demonstrating DRDO's commitment to developing innovative defence technologies to protect the nation's interests.