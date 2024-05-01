Delhi schools express concern after receiving bomb threats

Delhi schools expressed deep concern after at least 100 schools in the capital received bomb threats today, Wednesday, May 1, reports IANS.

Additionally, the Delhi government issued an advisory for schools, asking them to ensure that the emails received on their official email addresses are checked timely.

Several schools located in Delhi/NCR, including Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka, Sanskriti School, Indian School, St Thomas School, and Amity School in Pushp Vihar, have received bomb threats via email. As a result, a few parents were informed that the schools would remain closed on Wednesday, May 1, while others chose to send their children home, states the report.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Chief Atul Garg has stated that more than 80 schools across Delhi/NCR reported bomb threat calls to the department. However, after a thorough search, nothing suspicious has been found so far.

"We are deeply concerned about the recent bomb threats that have disrupted several schools in Delhi, including one of our associate schools. The safety and security of our students, staff, and school community are our top priority. We are working closely with the authorities to ensure the continued safety of our school premises, and our staff are trained to respond effectively to emergencies,” said Dr Amrita Bahl, Chief Education Officer, GD Goenka Public School, Dwarka, reports IANS.

“We urge all parents, students, and staff to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or information to the authorities immediately," she added.

She also thanked the “authorities for their swift response and cooperation in this matter”.

Meanwhile, police stated that they have roped in the Special Cell also to trace the source of the email and its IP address, IANS reports.

“More than 40 schools have been searched by the teams and nothing suspicious has been found. Bomb squads are continuing the search. The email was received in the early hours by schools,” said a senior police official earlier, noting that an investigation was going on.

During an interview with IANS, Nikita Tomar Mann, who is the Principal at Indraprastha Global School (IPGS) in Delhi-NCR, urged people to stay calm, act maturely, and avoid spreading rumours.

“I request, as an educator, that the schools that received the threat must respond appropriately and ensure the safety and security of all the children on the school premises. At the same time, the other schools in the neighbourhood must ensure that they do not participate in the panic by unnecessarily sending messages and creating panic by shutting schools and early dispersals because it's leading to a lot of anxiety and fear in the parents,” she added.