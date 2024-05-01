Delhi school bomb scare email mentions 'Swaraiim', a word allegedly used for Islamist propaganda

According to sources in the Delhi Police, the threat email that was sent to more than 80 schools in the Delhi-NCR region in the early hours of today, Wednesday, May 1, had the word Swaraiim in it, reports ANI. This word has been used by the Islamic State since 2014.

The email ID from which Delhi NCR schools were sent the threat letter is sawariim@mail.ru, the sources revealed to ANI.

As per the investigation so far, it has been revealed that Sawariim (clashing of the swords) is an Arabic word, that has been used by the Islamic State since 2014 to spread Islamist propaganda.

Currently, the Delhi Police is investigating if there is a conspiracy by any organisation behind these threatening emails, states the ANI report.

Comprehensive security check

As part of the ongoing security measures, a comprehensive check of 80 schools was conducted in the South district. Among them were Amity School Saket, DPS International Saket, Red Rose-New Green Field, and Apeejay School.

The authorities have taken the help of the Bomb Disposal Team (BDT) and local police to conduct a thorough check of the schools. However, after the investigation, nothing suspicious has been found so far.

Among the 21 schools in the West district that have reported receiving the bomb-threat-email, some of them are Salwan Junior School, Naraina; Guru Harkishan Public School, Hari Nagar; Mira Model School, Hari Nagar; New Era Public School, Hari Nagar; and SL Suri DAV School, Janak Puri, reports ANI.

In the north-east district, Delhi Police Public School, Wazirabad; the Samarth School, Loni Road; and Bhisham Pitamah Government School, B Block, Nand Nagri said that they received the threat.

In New Delhi's Shahdara district, DAV School, Shreshtha Vihar; DAV School, Dayanand Vihar; Bhai Parmanand School, Anand Vihar; Bharat National Public School, KKD; and Vivekanand Public School, Anand Vihar were a few of the schools who received the email, states the ANI report.

MHA issues statement

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an official statement in the meantime, stating that the email appeared to be a "hoax".

"There is no need to panic. The mail appears to be a hoax. Delhi Police and security agencies are taking the necessary steps as per protocol," the official release from the MHA read.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has requested a thorough investigation from the Delhi Police Commissioner following a bomb threat at a school in north Delhi, states ANI.

In light of the situation, as a precautionary measure, all schools in Delhi-NCR that have received threat emails have been closed, and the children have been sent back.