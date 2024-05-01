Calcutta HC declines prayer to withdraw PIL alleging issuance of fake caste certificate

The Calcutta High Court (HC), today, Wednesday, May 1, declined a petitioner's prayer to withdraw a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by him alleging that fake caste certificates were obtained by a few persons and based on those, they secured appointments in different primary and secondary schools, reports PTI.

The court was hearing the PIL along with another prayer that claimed fraudulent caste certificates were issued in several districts of West Bengal, indicating people from other communities as Scheduled Caste (SC).

The state has been directed by the court to submit a tabular report on June 20 regarding the verification of caste certificates issued. The Backward Classes Welfare Department's secretary has been tasked with verifying the certificates and filing a report, which will be presented in court, reports PTI.

Petitioner Ajoy Ghosh, when asked by the court as to why he wanted to withdraw his PIL, claimed that his lawyer was not pleading his matter properly.

A division bench presided by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam held that this stand taken by the petitioner was false. The lawyer representing Ghosh was present in all the hearings and denied permission to the petitioner to withdraw the petition, reports PTI.

"Considering the sensitivity of the matter, permission for withdrawal is declined," the bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, directed.

The bench also questioned the petitioner as to whether any pressure was exerted on him by any third party or any private parties in his petition to withdraw his PIL, but Ghosh said that no such thing had happened.

In a previous hearing of Ghosh's PIL, the bench said that if the allegation made in the petition is proven to be accurate, it would be a grave matter that warrants a comprehensive investigation, as per the PTI report. The court also stated that all officers who played a role in the issuance of fraudulent certificates must be prosecuted accordingly.

Another PIL?

There is another similar PIL filed by Paschim Banga Bouri Samaj Unnayan Samity, which is being heard along with Ghosh's petition. The PIL alleged that several sub-divisional officers in various districts of the state have issued fraudulent caste certificates certifying people from other communities as belonging to Scheduled Caste, reports PTI.

The court noted that the National Commission of Scheduled Castes has taken up the matter and made appropriate recommendations to the state authorities.

On December 12, 2023, the court instructed the secretary of the Backward Classes Welfare Department to issue circulars to all district magistrates, specifically regarding the verification of recently issued caste certificates. Additionally, the court ordered the secretary to submit a report to the court on this matter. This will be produced before the court on the next date of hearing on June 20, the state's lawyer submitted today, Wednesday, May 1, states PTI.

It also directed that a proper investigation of the authenticity of the caste certificate issued should be conducted by the appropriate authority, as directed by the district magistrates. Additionally, a standard operating procedure was instructed to be formulated at the state level and communicated to the district magistrates for implementation.