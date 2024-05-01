Bhopal: Eight-year-old allegedly raped in private school hostel; CM orders SIT probe

In a private school in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the hostel, states a PTI report.

Following this, a case has been registered against three persons, a police official said today, Wednesday, May 1.

As per the PTI report, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav has instructed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the case. The police are currently working to determine the exact timing of the incident.

"An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped at a girls' hostel of a private school. Following a complaint in this regard, the police registered a case on Tuesday night (April 30) against three persons under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," Misrod police station in-charge Manish Raj Bhadoria said.

According to Bhadoria, although the FIR mentions the names of the accused, their identity is still being established. When questioned about the allegations that the victim was drugged before the crime, Bhadoria stated that these details will become clearer once the investigation is complete.

"The process of carrying out the medical examination of the victim and recording her statement is underway," he said, adding that several police teams have been constituted to collect the evidence related to the case, states PTI.

On whether the clinical examination confirmed that the girl was raped, Bhadoria said a comprehensive report is awaited.

A police official responded to a query about injuries and swelling found in a girl's private part during a medical examination. The examination was conducted as per the request of the victim's mother. The official stated that the complainant has made this allegation, but things will be clear after a detailed medical examination.

The CCTV footage of the hostel has been recovered as the date of the incident is not clear, Bhadoria told PTI.

"The accused will be arrested once their identity is established," he said.

The office of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that taking cognisance of the matter, the CM instructed an SIT to launch a probe.