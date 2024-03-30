LS polls nomination amount came from Ukraine-evacuated students: MoS Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday, March 29, said he has "received LS election nomination amount" from a group of students, who were among those who were evacuated from Ukraine by the Central government in the wake of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He said this in a post on social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter).

The MoS, in his post, also shared a video showing a montage of visuals, including that of a group of evacuated students arriving at an airport lounge and being welcomed with flowers by the minister himself.

"Happy to receive LS Election nomination amount from students, who were evacuated from #Ukraine by @narendramodi government. Deeply moved by their gesture Their act symbolizes enormous trust youth of Kerala have in Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji @attingal_b7842 #VM4Attingal," he posted today, Friday, March 29 at 6.24 am.

The video he posted also shows students showing their gratitude to the MoS and the latter addressing their concerns.

"The leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji & the relentless efforts of @MEAIndia have been instrumental in bringing thousands of students like these young friends home from the war zone safely It is an immense privilege to be part of MEA & help many students from Kerala," he posted.

Operation Ganga was the initiative launched by the government of India to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict that started in February 2022.

Muraleedharan is also the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs.