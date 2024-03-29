ICAI CA exam postponement: "When gov't doesn't care, why should we vote?" say aspirants; concerns grow

As the days pass, the apprehension around the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) Chartered Accountant (CA) exams is growing. While social media is abuzz with reactions from candidates, senior CAs, education experts and others, there hasn’t been any response from ICAI regarding the postponement.



The candidates have been demanding postponement because the scheduled exam dates fall amid the 18th Lok Sabha General Election and they are afraid that they have to consider giving up their right to vote if exams are not postponed.

The CA exams are scheduled from May 2 to 17 and the seven phases of the elections are scheduled from April 19 to June 1.



When EdexLive contacted the CA community, most of the candidates were of the opinion that they prioritise the exam over the elections and have to compromise on casting their vote. Rahul, a native of Bihar state, questioned, “The day I need to cast my vote falls a day before my exam. I am staying in Delhi preparing for the exam. How can I travel to and fro in a single day and cast my vote just before my exam? It is impossible.”



“Our preparation for the exam is also being affected,” he adds.

Another candidate appearing for the final examination, Teja Ashrith from Hyderabad, agrees with Rahul’s point and adds, “Since I am located in the same city where I need to cast my vote, I don’t have travel concerns. However, if the preparation pressure mounts, there is a high possibility that I may skip voting this time.”

Why not postpone…

Rahul further alleges that ICAI’s decision to reschedule the exams and not postpone it has taken a toll on students. “According to the previous editions, CA exams were never conducted during the elections. However, ICAI, in its January notice said it would change the exam dates if it collides with the elections. But now, its decision to not postpone has mentally disturbed us.”



To recall, ICAI’s announcement dated January 25, 2024, read, ”It is pertinent to mention that General Election to 18th Lok Sabha are scheduled to be held in 2024, notification for which is awaited. Accordingly, Examination Committee may reschedule May 2024 CA Examination, if the dates of General Election coincide with the present Examination Schedule.”



Further, Rahul questions, “When the government is not hearing our concerns, why should we vote? When it is not supporting us, then why should we? When the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams can be postponed, why not the CA exams which are scheduled for 16 days?”



However, there is another group of candidates who do not entertain postponement. Candidate Saitejaswi B from Hyderabad prefers to be done with the exams without any further delay. “In my opinion, I want to appear for the exams and be at ease.”



ECI responds

With no response from ICAI regarding the aspirants’ requests for postponement, many of them have written emails and contacted the Election Commission of India (ECI) hoping for some relief. Candidate Anshul Nama appearing for the CA Intermediate exam and representing the CA students community claimed, “With no hope from ICAI, we reached out to ECI and the commission informed that it has requested the ICAI to postpone.”



A screenshot of the commission’s response, which EdexLive has access to, said, “According to the complaint, a request was made to cancel the ICAI exam due to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.”



Further, he said, “Our vote is important and the institute cannot lay hands on it by conducting exams amid the elections.”



Experts opine

A practising CA and auditor Chirag Chauhan opines, “ECI should devise guidelines for the exams scheduled during the elections and this should be applicable pan-India. If there is uncertainty that over two million students may reconsider casting their vote, there should be certain guidelines to stabilise the matter.”



He further adds that over 300 candidates have reached out to him raising their concerns for postponement.

(EdexLive has reached out to ICAI for a comment and the response is awaited)