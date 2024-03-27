Ensure CCTV cameras are functional at all times: Delhi gov't to medical colleges

The Delhi government has directed all its hospitals and medical colleges to ensure that the CCTV cameras installed on their premises are functional at all times, stated a report in IANS.

Issuing a circular on Tuesday, the Health Department called for necessary CCTV provisions to cover all relevant areas to ensure the safety and security of female students in all medical colleges.

Further, it has been instructed to ensure proper arrangement for the audio-video recording of viva of female students taken by male faculties at medical colleges within a week.

"Hospitals and Medical Colleges under GNCTD are hereby directed to ensure that all the CCTV cameras installed in the Hospitals/Medical Colleges are functioning all the time and video feeds are stored safely," the circular stated.

Prompted by a recent incident?

Recently, a female student claimed that she was sexually harassed by a professor during her viva examination at a Delhi medical college in January this year.

According to the complainant, she is an MBBS student of the 2021 batch at a government hospital.

"On January 31, our practical exam was going on in a pharmacology department. At around 1.15 pm, I had to appear before an assistant professor of Pharmacology for a practical viva. The professor had kept the chair close to himself even though students usually sit across the table from the teachers," she had said, stated a PTI copy.