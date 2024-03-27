CII-ETS India sign MoU to enhance global employability of India's workforce

ETS India, a subsidiary of the US-based Educational Testing Service (ETS), and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) have joined hands through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), in a stride towards enhancing India's workforce readiness for the global market, stated a report by ANI.

According to a press release, the collaboration aims to bolster the employability quotient of India's young professionals by focusing on English language proficiency and essential 21st-century skills.

The partnership, announced on Tuesday, March 26, is poised to address the growing demand for skilled Indian professionals in the global job market.

Through this initiative, both ETS and CII envision equipping Indian professionals with the necessary competencies to excel in international roles, thereby amplifying India's presence as a talent hub on the global stage.

Sougata Roy Choudhury, Executive Director at CII, expressed CII's commitment towards fortifying India's stature as a global talent pool.

Under the ambit of this partnership, ETS and CII will roll out several key initiatives aimed at empowering India's workforce.

Amit Sevak, CEO of ETS, highlighted the strategic significance of the partnership, noting that it sets a new benchmark for workforce readiness in India.