SSLC student died by suicide in Karnataka

A 16-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his home in Yadehalli village of Sagar taluk of Karnataka's Shivamogga district, police said on Monday, March 25, stated a report by PTI.

He was slated to appear for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations, police said, adding, it is yet to be ascertained if he was in stress due to the tests.

Just hours before he ended his life on Sunday evening, March 24, his father and mother had a fight.

His parents shared a strained relationship and often fought against each other. His father was addicted to alcohol, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the boy had suicidal tendencies even two years ago.

Earlier this month, he went to a railway station to take the extreme step, but members of the public spotted him and brought him back home safely, a senior police officer said.

"He was slated to appear for the SSLC examination, and we need to investigate if he was under any kind of stress due to the examination. However, his parents claimed he was doing fine. But we will probe this angle too," he said.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, he added. Further investigation is underway.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666.