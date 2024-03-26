Kerala: Man arrested for beating two-and-half-year-old daughter to death

In Malappuram, North Kerala, the father of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl was arrested by police today, Tuesday, March 26, for reportedly beating his daughter to death two days ago.



The man has been charged with murder under Section 302 of the IPC and cruelty to children under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, a police station officer in Kalikavu told PTI.



"He will be produced before court during the day and we will be seeking his custody," the officer said.



The officer added that the child's internal injuries, including seven fractured ribs and a brain haemorrhage, were the result of the father's alleged attack.



In addition, the child's body had multiple external injuries, both recent and old, according to the authorities.



The officer stated that the cause of the violent assault on the child is still unknown and will become clearer as the inquiry goes on.



On Monday, March 25, the man was taken into custody following concerns expressed by his relatives over the child's death.



The father said that the girl had choked on her food and brought her to a hospital in Wandoor on Sunday, March 24. However, she could not be saved.

Her family then claimed that he had abused the child.



There were marital problems, according to relatives who spoke to the media, and the child's mother had filed a complaint against him.