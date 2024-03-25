Over 130 abducted schoolchildren in Nigeria's northwest rescued after weeks in captivity

More than 130 children abducted more than two weeks ago from their school in Nigeria's northwestern state of Kaduna were rescued Sunday, March 24 and are getting psychological support before being returned to their families, the West African nation's military and government officials said, as stated in a report by the Associated Press (AP).

School authorities had told the state government that a total of 287 students were kidnapped when motorcycle-riding gunmen invaded the remote Kuriga school on March 7. However, Kaduna Gov Uba Sani told local media late Sunday that only 137 young people had been abducted during the attack.



“All of them have come back home safely,” the governor said in a broadcast by the Lagos-based Channels Television. The Associated Press could not reach villagers or school authorities in Kuriga town, which does not have cellphone service.



Such varying reports are common in Nigeria's kidnapping crisis, sometimes because of inadequate recordkeeping or because some hostages escape moments after their abduction. “As the leader, I shouldn't bother myself about figures. What is more important is the return of the children,” the governor said.



Kidnapped students

At least 1,400 students have been kidnapped from Nigerian schools since 2014 when Boko Haram militants seized hundreds of schoolgirls from Borno state's Chibok village. In recent years, abductions have been concentrated in the country's northwestern and central regions, where dozens of armed groups often target villagers and travellers for ransom.



The 137 children were rescued in Zamfara state, an enclave notorious for kidnappings more than 200 kilometres (124 miles) away from their school, Nigerian military spokesman Major General Edward Buba said in a statement, as stated in a report by PTI.



Pictures released by the Nigerian military showed the children looking worn out as they were covered in dust, still wearing their blue-white-and-brown uniforms while being transported following their release.



Kuriga town leaders joined other government officials in waiting for their arrival at the Kaduna State Government House, which officials postponed until Monday, March 25. The children were in “high spirits” and were receiving psychological support and medical attention, the governor said.