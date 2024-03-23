JNUSU Polls: VC directs campus security for report on "motivated slogans" during debate

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Santishree D Pandit on Friday, March 22, asked the security of the varsity to submit a report on certain "motivated" slogans raised during the presidential debate on campus, stated a report by PTI.

On Thursday, March 21, candidates across party lines vying for president's post in the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) elections, delivered fiery speeches, with some attacking the central government on Manipur violence and electoral bonds issues.

The candidates raised anti-establishment slogans while targeting the ruling party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which is also in the fray.

"It has come to the notice that some students have allegedly raised certain motivated slogans, during the event of presidential debate of JNUSU elections held on March 21, which are totally unacceptable as it may hurt the feelings and sentiments of various sections of the JNU community", a statement issued by the varsity read.

"The administration has taken cognizance of the matter and the security branch has been instructed by the Vice Chancellor to look into the matter and submit a report", the statement read.

The administration appealed to the students to refrain from "vitiating the peaceful atmosphere of the campus" and a smooth functioning of the JNUSU elections.

Polling was held at JNU in two phases for the students union elections earlier in the day with counting of votes slated to commence at 9 pm onwards, as per the PTI report.

The JNUSU results will be declared on Sunday, March 24. The last elections were held in 2019.