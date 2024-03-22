Class XI student ends life in hostel in Latur

A Class XI student allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room in Latur city in Maharashtra, a police official said on Thursday, March 21, stated a report by PTI.

Aarya Sapate (17), a resident of Vakilwadi in Kej tehsil in Beed, ended her life on Sunday, March 17, and a case was registered on Wednesday, the Shivaji Nagar police station official said.

"She was staying in a hostel to attend a private coaching class. Her father had met her on Sunday. She hanged herself after he left. The incident came to light when he arrived at her room in the night and the door had to be broken down since she was not responding," the official said.

Another death by suicide

According to officials, there was a brief disruption in Metro Rail services in Bengaluru following the tragic death of a 19-year-old college student, who allegedly jumped in front of a moving train at the Attihuppe station on Thursday, March 21, according to a PTI report.

The deceased student, Dhruv Thakkar hailed from Mumbai and was pursuing his studies from the National Law School and was a first-year student.

Suicide helplines

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines:

The Samaritans Mumbai +91 84229 84528, +91 84229 84529, 84229 84530,

Vandrevala Foundation 1860-266-2345, 1800-233-3330 (24X7),

BMC Mental Health 022-24131212,

TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416 (24x7),

Nagpur Suicide Prevention 8888817666, Aasra +91 9820466726 and

Call psychosocial helpline (TISS) 022-25521111