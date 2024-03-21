JNUSU Presidential Debate: CAA, Manipur violence, electoral bonds, other issues discussed

Retired Supreme Court Justice V Ramasubramanian presided over the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) Presidential debate to ensure fairness and transparency. This happened on campus yesterday, Wednesday, March 20, stated a report in PTI.

Candidates from various student outfits addressed a range of issues, including Manipur violence, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), farmers' protests, electoral bonds, and the Israel-Palestine conflict.

They also raised university-related issues in their appeal to voters.

The debate began with a speech from the only female presidential candidate for the JNUSU elections, Aradhana Yadav from the Samajwadi Party's student wing.

Yadav spoke on campus safety, discrimination against women, among others and if elected, she promised to advocate for minority reservation and deprivation points, a means to help students from backward regions, especially women, take admission.

The United Left Alliance's presidential candidate, Dhananjay, initiated his speech with Lal Salam and raised concerns about the increased fees due to Higher Education Funding Agency (HEFA) loans taken by universities. He also raised the issue of unemployment, commercialisation of education through the entry of foreign universities in India, among other issues.

Dhananjay pledged to tackle water, health, and infrastructure-related issues on campus and demanded the release of student leaders detained under sedition charges.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) presidential candidate, Umesh Chandra Ajmira, expressed confidence that they would be victorious in the polls and highlighted the developments under the student outfit's governance and its efforts in advocating for student rights.

National Students' Union of India's (NSUI) candidate Junaid Raza and Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students' Association's (BAPSA) Biswajit Minji also delivered impassioned speeches, criticising both the left and right-wing groups and appealed to the students community to vote for them.

Several leaders' speeches were marred by disruptions by some students during the debate.

The university's Election Committee later confiscated the drums and other instruments used to create disruption.

The JNUSU polls will be held on March 22 and results will be declared on March 24.