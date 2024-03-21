JNU students' union elections: Ahead of presidential debate, campus echoes with chants

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in Delhi on Wednesday night, March 20, witnessed heavy sloganeering and cheering by students ahead of the presidential debate of candidates contesting the upcoming students' union election, stated a report by PTI.

Sounds of dhol and trumpets filled the air amid slogans of Vande Mataram, Jai Bhim and Azadi.

The debate was supposed to take place at 9 pm but was delayed.

A large crowd of students gathered on the campus to listen to the eight contenders for the post of the JNUSU (Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union) president in the polls slated on March 22.

JNUSU's presidential debate is a pre-poll customary ceremony inspired by the United States model in which contenders address students on various issues related to the polls as well as national and international politics.

After a wait of four years, the JNU Students' Union elections are scheduled to take place on March 22, that is Friday this week. The nominated candidates will be running for four posts namely President, Vice-President, General Secretary, and Joint-Secretary. The parties nominated their candidates on March 16.

Alos, the election body of JNU formed a sub-committee to cater to the needs of persons with disabilities (PwD) in the ongoing election process.