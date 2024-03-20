TN: Committee formed to look into issues at new gov't medical colleges after viral letter

Recently, a letter went viral on social media platform X that highlighted the various issues students studying in new government medical colleges of Tamil Nadu are facing.



When The New Indian Express got in touch with a Tamil Nadu health official regarding the same, the official informed that the department has constituted a committee to address the issues highlighted in the viral letter and look into the allegations made by the student.



The viral letter was posted on March 18 on the social media platform X by Amudhan M (@dramudhan). As per Amudhan M’s account, he is a medical teacher and medical researcher.



The National Medical Commission, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, National MSc Medical Teachers' Association and The MSc Medicine Association were tagged in his tweet and asked to "look into the status of medical education in our country. Is this what you had aimed for?? See what you have accomplished”.



What does the letter say?

The letter mentioned several points concerning teaching methods and language barriers. The letter read, “Most of the teachers simply condense the whole chapter into a few PowerPoint slides and read them out in the class. The explanations are wrong sometimes. They can use either Tamil or English to teach. But they mix both the languages and it does not make sense to us.”



Along with this, this letter also extensively focuses on attendance problems, highlighting the compulsion to attend revision sessions and how more than two hours are wasted during the practical session.

“We are constantly threatened with being marked absent for any and everything. There is no transparency in attendance marking. For instance, if we are late by 5 minutes for a continuous 4-hour session we are marked absent for all 4 hours although we are present. There is no clear demarcation between Theory and Practical attendance,” the letter further read.



Subsequently, the letter also highlighted how students are compelled to buy lectures online to “make sense of what is taught”, which is not the ideal case.



In addition to this, the letter mentions solutions from the students’ end. A proposed solution regarding practical sessions read as follows: “We can be permitted to come back to the lecture hall as soon as dissection is over and do self-study instead of wasting precious morning hours doing nothing.”



Several netizens on the X platform opined on this issue.



One of the tweets from the handle of The MSc Medicine Association, India, whose X handle is @TMMAOfficial, says that this is a sad reality for medical students.



“This is very unfortunate what the students are going through and is a sad reality in most of the medical colleges in the nation today. Not just in new govt colleges but also in pvt colleges," read the tweet from the association.



As per Dr Mohamed Khader Meeran, (X handle: @Lightoftrichy), who is a writer and an independent researcher as per his X account, students are "living a pressure cooker life". He said in his tweet, “Every week Saturdays ( except 2nd Saturday) internal exams are conducted in all medical colleges of TN. In addition to this, class tests are on weekdays. Students are living a pressure cooker life, and the issues highlighted in this letter are pathetic. The mental health of students impt.”



Dr RajeshReddy, who is a physiology professor as per his bio and whose X handle is @drrajeshpaluru, replied to the same letter requesting lawyer Prashant Bhushan to look into this matter. The reply comment read, “@pbhushan1 sir please look into this matter and save the medical education in our country.”